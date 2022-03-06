Pendle Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $644,814.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.29 or 0.99979675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

