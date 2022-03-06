Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

