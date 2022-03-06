Peony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Peony has a market capitalization of $43.44 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021729 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 145,891,579 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.