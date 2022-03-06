Peony Market Capitalization Tops $41.67 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $738,069.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 145,154,479 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

