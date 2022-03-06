Peony Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $43.44 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021729 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 145,891,579 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.