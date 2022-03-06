PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $26.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.