Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 197.42 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 182.38 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.