Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.32%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,655 shares of company stock worth $727,691. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

