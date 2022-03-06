PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHY opened at $13.67 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

