Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $17,639.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.88 or 0.06723222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,949.11 or 0.99723978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

