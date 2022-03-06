Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $41,031.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00223595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002991 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.