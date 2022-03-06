PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PHK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 452,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

