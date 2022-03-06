PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PHK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 452,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.