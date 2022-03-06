Piper Sandler Cuts Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $27.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.83% from the stock’s current price.

SGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE SGFY traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $13.93. 1,577,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,449. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.