PirateCash Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $227,714.86 and $166.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

