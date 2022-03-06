PKG Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,679.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $70,770.26 and approximately $1,679.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.41 or 0.06760835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,904.77 or 0.99654235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.