PlatON (LAT) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. PlatON has a market cap of $127.62 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatON has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,707,750 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

