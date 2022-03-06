Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $803,060.03 and approximately $35,549.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00034182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00103159 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.