PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0007

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. PlayGame has a market cap of $660,095.48 and approximately $1.99 million worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 385.2% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

