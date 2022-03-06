PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

