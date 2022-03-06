Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 232,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,231. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $993.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

