Polker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461,026.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Polker has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $461,026.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polker has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.38 or 0.06725673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.17 or 0.99934264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

