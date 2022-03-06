Portion Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Portion has a market cap of $3.03 million and $16,685.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00103923 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,842,350 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

