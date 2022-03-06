Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Post worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.