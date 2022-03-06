PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001962 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and $5.29 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00104070 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,134,461 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

