Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRDSY shares. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

PRDSY opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prada has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

