Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $298.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,845,753 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

