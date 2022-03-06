Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after buying an additional 135,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 153,163 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

