PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $9,085.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.29 or 0.99979675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047962 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.