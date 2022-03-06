PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $667,759.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001395 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,444,147 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

