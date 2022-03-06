Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

