Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several research firms have commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,590 shares of company stock worth $2,253,217. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $837.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

