Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Hits $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.99 or 0.06644247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.18 or 0.99720170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00047408 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

