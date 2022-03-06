Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Cap of $284.40 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.87 or 0.06783429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,555.82 or 1.00097074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

