PutinCoin (PUT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,148.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $723,651.98 and $18,148.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 78.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.49 or 0.99728230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00073458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013000 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

