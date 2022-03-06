Qcash (QC) 1-Day Volume Tops $107.23 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Qcash has a total market cap of $63.75 million and $107.23 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.29 or 0.06641306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,272.79 or 0.99433518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.