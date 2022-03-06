Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ QGEN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 1,286,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

