QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $162,755.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

