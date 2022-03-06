Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.74% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.77. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

