QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.26. 9,057,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

