Quant Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Quant has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $50.87 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.99 or 0.00287707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

