Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

