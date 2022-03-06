Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $22.84 million and $43,317.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.49 or 0.06643018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00734046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00068894 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00413177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00202687 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,053,745 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

