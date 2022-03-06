Quark (QRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $154,757.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $154,757.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,523,635 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

