QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $53.79 million and $16.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $164.44 or 0.00421631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.12 or 0.06743661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.11 or 1.00094297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048161 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

