Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

