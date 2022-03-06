Radio Caca Market Cap Hits $246.63 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $246.63 million and $48.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.38 or 0.06605749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.49 or 0.99784420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 197,223,344,542 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

