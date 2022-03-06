Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 717,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Radius Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

