Rai Reflex Index Trading Down 1.1% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $75.64 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00007636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.06644843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99694975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,474,486 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

