Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $159,299.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.38 or 0.06725673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.17 or 0.99934264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.