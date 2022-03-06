Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

RPD opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.41. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

